Colbert Brutally Dissects Trump’s Latest ‘Tin-Foil Hat Loon’ Conspiracy Theory

Stephen Colbert called out President Donald Trump for sharing conspiracy theories over the weekend about the apparent suicide of jailed sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.
Hours after Epstein was found dead in his cell, conspiracy theories surged on Twitter, including some in right-wing circles suggesting Bill and Hillary Clinton were somehow involved.
Colbert called it “the sort of stuff that only unstable tin-foil hat loons could possibly believe.”
Naturally, Trump retweeted just such a message.
Colbert dissected the theory:
“I’m not saying the Clintons don’t have any power. They could definitely get a reservation at any restaurant in New York City... but masterminding a scheme to assassinate a high-profile prisoner in maximum security, federal custody? They couldn’t even mastermind a visit to Wisconsin.”
