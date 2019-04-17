Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump put his favorite network on notice, calling out Fox News on Twitter this week.

In a series of tweets, Trump complained about the network’s town hall event with Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate for 2020.

And, as Colbert noted, in one of those tweets Trump spoke of the network as “we.”

That led to a reminder from the “Late Show” host.

“We? Mr. President, on behalf of the American people, let me remind you: You don’t work for Fox News. They work for you.”

See his full takedown here: