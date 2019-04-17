COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Has A Reminder For Trump And Fox News ‘On Behalf Of The American People’

The "Late Show" host hits Fox News with an uncomfortable reminder of who's really calling the shots.

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump put his favorite network on notice, calling out Fox News on Twitter this week.

In a series of tweets, Trump complained about the network’s town hall event with Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate for 2020.

And, as Colbert noted, in one of those tweets Trump spoke of the network as “we.” 

That led to a reminder from the “Late Show” host. 

“We? Mr. President, on behalf of the American people, let me remind you: You don’t work for Fox News. They work for you.” 

See his full takedown here:

