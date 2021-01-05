President Donald Trump reportedly took quite the time to connect over the telephone with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday to demand he “find” him the votes to win the 2020 election.

According to CNN, the White House called Raffensperger on behalf of the outgoing president some 18 times before the stunning exchange took place.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert imagined Trump’s voicemails while ringing Raffensperger over and over again.

And it’s fair to say, the president gets increasingly desperate with his messages.

Check out Colbert’s full monologue here:

