Stephen Colbert delighted in mocking President Donald Trump over his reported nearly $1.2 billion business losses from 1985 to 1994 on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

“That is unbelievable,” said Colbert. “I’m not exactly sure how to describe someone with losses like that.”

He then aired a montage of Trump describing multiple different people as “a loser.”

“He does have all the best words,” Colbert acknowledged.