“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Thursday called out TV anchors and political commentators who claim the public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump have been difficult to follow.

“Are you seriously claiming that it’s not easy for Americans to follow sagas with a lot of characters?” he asked. “Have you heard of ‘Game of Thrones’? For Pete’s sake, it was pretty popular.”

Colbert later likened the House impeachment inquiry over the Ukraine scandal to HBO’s epic fantasy drama ― dinging Trump and Republican lawmakers in the process ― before using a catchy jingle to break it all down.

