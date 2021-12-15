Stephen Colbert says Donald Trump Jr.’s text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurrection “reveals two things” about Donald Trump’s eldest son.
Trump Jr.’s urging of Meadows to get his father to call off the riot firstly showed he “knew his dad was responsible and failing to lead,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”
Second, it proved “he does not have his father’s cell phone number,” Colbert added, joking it would be “too risky” because he “might give it to Eric.”
Watch Colbert’s full take on the riot text messages here: