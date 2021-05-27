Stephen Colbert Burns Donald Trump Jr. With A Scorching New Family Title

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, is technically the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, but “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said he might be known as something else within the family.

Investigators who are reportedly looking into the former president and his family business have been putting pressure on CFO Allen Weisselberg, the highest-ranking member of the company who’s not a member of the family.

“As always, the highest member of the family is Don Jr.,” Colbert cracked.

Last year, the former president’s eldest son denied he was on cocaine during his glassy-eyed and sweaty speech at the Republican National Convention, and instead blamed the lighting. Yet that didn’t stop the rumors from becoming regular fodder for the late-night talk shows ever since, and Colbert hit him again during Wednesday night’s monologue: