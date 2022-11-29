Stephen Colbert Spots Massive Self-Own In Trump's Kanye-Fuentes Excuse

Donald Trump tried to explain away his controversial meeting with Kanye West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes by claiming he didn’t know who Fuentes was when he showed up, saying the meal was only supposed to be with the rapper now known as Ye.

Stephen Colbert wasn’t buying it on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

“Not sure ‘I was only scheduled to have dinner with only famous antisemite’ is the defense he thinks it is,” he said.

Colbert also riffed on the moment that West claimed he’d asked Trump to be his vice president. “How would it even work? Can you send a mob to hang yourself?” the late night comedian cracked.