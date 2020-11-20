Stephen Colbert on Thursday celebrated the possible end of President Donald Trump’s legal challenges aimed at overturning the 2020 election.

But “The Late Show” host admitted it was “also kind of sad.”

Why? Well, because Colbert said he’d taken great delight in the last two weeks in watching Trump (who boasted on the 2016 campaign trail that the United States would “win so much, you’re going to be sick and tired of winning”) suffer a series of defeats.

“This is the most fun I’ve had in years,” said Colbert.

“For 10 days, we’ve been able to watch the president lose over and over again — lose the election, lose the recount, lose the lawsuits,” he added.

Check out Colbert’s full monologue here: