Stephen Colbert mocked Donald Trump for the seemingly neverending revolving door of legal advisers he is using to defend him amid multiple investigations.
Colbert’s new “favorite part” of the legal dramas enveloping the former president is how he now “has to shop for new lawyers in the discount attorney bin like the one he’s recently been sending out on cable news, Joe Tacopina,” the “Late Show” host said Wednesday.
Advertisement
Colbert aired that viral video of Tacopina trying to grab a piece of paper from MSNBC’s Ari Melber during a heated interview Tuesday.
The late-night host then tried to get his head around Tacopina’s reasoning for Trump’s lies, but couldn’t.
Watch the video here: