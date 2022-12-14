What's Hot

Howard Stern: Harry And Meghan Are ‘Whiny B***hes’ In New Netflix Docuseries

'Qatargate' Scandal Allegedly Involving Cash Bribes Rocks European Parliament

Ex-CNN Producer Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Charge In Deal

Jennifer Coolidge Says She ‘Tried To Talk’ ‘White Lotus’ Creator Out Of Ending

U.S. Scientists Confirm Major Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Energy

Skip Bayless And Shannon Sharpe Quarrel For Real On 'Undisputed' And It's Intense

Aubrey Plaza Reveals What Really Happened Between Cameron And Harper In ‘White Lotus’

Inside Chuck Schumer's Long Game On Judges

People Are Calling Out Bethenny Frankel For Repeated Meghan Markle Criticism

Lily Collins Confesses To Stealing On 'Late Show' And Now She's In A Pickle

Oregon Governor Commutes All Of State's Death Sentences

The Worst Job In Washington? Dems Struggle To Find Senate Campaign Head

Entertainment
Donald TrumpStephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Scorches Donald Trump With ‘White Lotus’-Inspired Nickname

The "Late Show" host also delivered a damning description of GOP lawmakers who tried to overturn the 2020 election result.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert hasn’t said Donald Trump’s name out loud on “The Late Show” for some time now, instead opting to use withering nicknames that viewers have suggested for the former president on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Colbert debuted a new moniker that was tweeted about Trump which referred to the hit TV show “The White Lotus.”

“The White Scrotus,” Colbert cracked about Trump as he mocked the reported release of a book of letters from celebrities the ex-POTUS has in the works.

Colbert also jumped back into character as Trump, but didn’t like the taste in his mouth, and delivered a damning description of the GOP lawmakers who tried to overturn the 2020 election result.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community