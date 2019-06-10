COMEDY

Colbert Exposes Trump's Latest 'Fake' Crisis With A Takedown Right Outta Disney

"Late Show" host mocks the president's claims about his hard-fought agreement with Mexico.

Stephen Colbert says President Donald Trump is now trying to take credit for deals that were already in place. 

And he used a fake crisis to do it.

Trump claimed he got concessions from Mexico to end a possible trade war that he himself had threatened to start.  

“According to Donald Trump, Donald Trump was the hero, saving the world’s economy from the clutches of that maniac Donald Trump,” Colbert cracked. 

Then it was revealed that those concessions were already part of a previous agreement... leading the “Late Show” host to take a couple of lines out of the Disney songbook as he mocked Trump: 

