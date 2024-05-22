EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colbert2024 elections

Stephen Colbert Gives Donald Trump's MAGA Slogan A Brutal New Meaning

Colbert's "Late Show" audience also erupted over a joke about a "shocking" development in Donald Trump's hush money trial.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday slammed the video featuring the term “unified Reich” that was shared to (and then deleted from) Donald Trump’s Truth Social profile as “not a dog whistle” but “a whistle made of dog.”

The “Late Show” suggested Trump’s “Make America Great Again” MAGA slogan now really “stands for Make America Germany Around 1938.”

Colbert also described Trump’s decision not to take the stand and testify at his hush money trial as “shocking.”

“Trump is not talking, what happened?” he asked. “Did he write himself a check for $130,000?”

Colbert’s audience erupted at the gag referencing Trump’s alleged payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels which is the focus of the trial.

“It’s an oldie but a goodie,” he admitted.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

