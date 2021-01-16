Donald Trump has reportedly requested a “major send-off” when he leaves office on Wednesday, according to CNN.

And “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has an idea of how to give the one-term president exactly what he wants.

“Oh yeah, something really festive — I’d be happy to help them release a flock of birds,” the comedian cracked on Friday.

But not those kinds of birds.

Watch Colbert’s monologue here: