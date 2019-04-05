Stephen Colbert To Trump: House Committee Chair Is Going To Grab You By The 1040s

Stephen Colbert was in a great mood on Thursday and eager to read the report by special counsel Robert Mueller after the House subpoenaed the “whole kit and colludal.”

Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of Mueller’s 400-or-so-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election was so disappointing, Colbert said on “Late Night,” it was almost as if Barr had summarized “Game of Thrones” by saying “Dragons did some stuff. The end.”

Colbert was also looking forward to finally viewing President Donald Trump’s tax returns. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) submitted a request to the IRS on Wednesday for six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns. But Trump says he’s “not inclined” to release them.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re not inclined,” said Colbert. “That’s like being chased by the cops and saying, ’Sorry, officer, I’m not inclined to pull over.’”

“Mr. President,” Colbert added, Neal is “going to grab you by the 1040s.”