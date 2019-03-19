President Donald Trump announced that he donated his latest $100,000 salary installment to the Department of Homeland Security, then claimed he didn’t care if the media reported on it.

But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said it doesn’t work that way.

“That’s like naming a building The Anonymously Donated by the Great and Charitable Donald J. Trump Hospital,” he cracked on Tuesday.

Trump also shared an image of the check, complete with his infamously illegible signature. That had Colbert wondering what that signature really says: