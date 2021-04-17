Colbert Asked Viewers For New Nicknames For Trump And They Didn’t Disappoint

Viewers of “The Late Show” did not disappoint after host Stephen Colbert asked them earlier this week to suggest new taunting nicknames for Donald Trump.

On Friday, Colbert in his monologue debuted some of the mocking monikers for the ex-president that had been sent in on Twitter via the #HeWhoShallBeNamed hashtag.

Colbert has steadfastly refused to say Trump’s name on the air since the 2020 election.

But his viewers had plenty of new trolling alternatives.

“Eric’s dad,” anyone?

Watch the video here: