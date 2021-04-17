ENTERTAINMENT

Colbert Asked Viewers For New Nicknames For Trump And They Didn’t Disappoint

"The Late Show" host debuted some of the mocking monikers on the air.

Viewers of “The Late Show” did not disappoint after host Stephen Colbert asked them earlier this week to suggest new taunting nicknames for Donald Trump.

On Friday, Colbert in his monologue debuted some of the mocking monikers for the ex-president that had been sent in on Twitter via the #HeWhoShallBeNamed hashtag.

Colbert has steadfastly refused to say Trump’s name on the air since the 2020 election.

But his viewers had plenty of new trolling alternatives.

“Eric’s dad,” anyone?

Watch the video here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert The Late Show