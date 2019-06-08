Stephen Colbert on Friday torched President Donald Trump over a report that his administration is canceling legal aid and English classes for unaccompanied immigrant children held in government detention shelters across the country.

“That is just purely leaning into the evil,” said the host of “The Late Show.”

“I think Trump is campaigning for the Nobel Prize in Shame,” he added, as a fake Nobel Prize medal flashed up on the screen.

