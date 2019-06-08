COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Makes Up A Damning New Nobel Prize Specifically For Donald Trump

"The Late Show" host also accused the president of "leaning into the evil" with his administration's new policy for unaccompanied immigrant children.

Stephen Colbert on Friday torched President Donald Trump over a report that his administration is canceling legal aid and English classes for unaccompanied immigrant children held in government detention shelters across the country.

“That is just purely leaning into the evil,” said the host of “The Late Show.”

“I think Trump is campaigning for the Nobel Prize in Shame,” he added, as a fake Nobel Prize medal flashed up on the screen.

Check out the clip here:

Colbert also poked fun at Trump’s relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping in this part of his opening monologue here:

And this spoof PSA mocked the Trump White House’s refusal to comply with Congressional subpoenas:

