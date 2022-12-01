Stephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump's Racist Dinner With Duck Observation

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert wasn’t buying Donald Trump’s continued downplaying of his recent dinner with Ye, formerly Kanye West, and holocaust-denying white supremacist Nick Fuentes. (Watch the video below.)

The former president reiterated this week that he’d never heard of Fuentes and had no idea about his antisemitic views. Colbert had a field day with that in directly addressing Trump.

Advertisement

“I might have believed that six years ago if it was the first time you played footsie with white supremacists but it’s happened a lot,” the host said Wednesday. “You know what they say, if it flies like a duck and quacks like a duck but it goose-steps, you got yourself a Nazi duck.”

Colbert also went after a reported new rule that Trump’s team is enforcing to avoid future embarrassments.