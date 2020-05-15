“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is done with interviewing Donald Trump.

Colbert recalled on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” how Trump had left him distinctly non-plussed during their one and only interview in 2015. It was an experience Colbert was not willing to repeat because Trump was “essentially boring,” he said.

Trump was “actually kind of disappointing” during their interview because he played the ‘reasonable man,’” Colbert told Andy Cohen, noting how Trump is “always kind of in persona mode” but the one he played during their sit-down was “actually very quiet and very reserved” and not the rallying populist.

“He played it very safe,” said Colbert. “He wouldn’t even make eye contact for most of it. He played it extremely safe and that’s always boring. He’s essentially boring.”

Colbert last year said he wouldn’t invite Trump on his show again because it would be “hard for me to be properly respectful of the office because I think that he is so disrespectful of the office.”

Check out the interview here: