Stephen Colbert put a Trumpian spin on street artist Shepard Fairey’s iconic 2008 election “HOPE” poster of Barack Obama on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

The late night comedian noted how both former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump had this week campaigned in Pennsylvania, where polls suggest Democratic nominee Joe Biden is up anywhere from 2% to 10%.

“It’s ‘Hope’ and ‘Change’ versus ‘Grope’ and ’Strange,” Colbert joked as images of Fairey’s original and then pictures of Trump reimagined in the same style appeared on screen.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Colbert was less than convinced by the excuse that Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani gave after he was caught on camera for that scene in Sacha Baron Cohen’s upcoming “Borat” movie.

