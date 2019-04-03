Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist poking fun at Donald Trump on Tuesday after the president repeatedly said the word “oranges” instead of “origins” during an Oval Office briefing with reporters.

The host of “The Late Show” referred to Trump’s call for the media to look into the “oranges” of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation as a “slip of the brain.” Colbert then launched into a pun-tastic takedown of Trump’s gaffe, ending with a knock-knock joke that POTUS will surely hate.