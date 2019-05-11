Stephen Colbert’s cartoon portrayal of President Donald Trump returns to TV screens this Sunday.

And the animated version of the commander-in-chief is joined in the second season of “Our Cartoon President” by a new bunch of characters — including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness and Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke.

Colbert, who executive produces the show, previewed the new season on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Trump, obviously, takes center stage.

But, from the preview, it’s clear that no members of his administration ― or lawmakers on the other side of the aisle, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) ― are above ridicule.

Check out the clip here: