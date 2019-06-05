COMEDY

Colbert Finds The 'Strange Confession' Hidden In Trump's Piers Morgan Interview

The "Late Show" host said Trump admitted to something very unusual this week.

Stephen Colbert homed in on what might be the single most unusual moment of President Donald Trump’s interview with Piers Morgan

Trump described his encounter with Queen Elizabeth II during his trip to the U.K. this week. 

“She can walk as fast as I can,” Trump said. 

Colbert said that was either an odd compliment or a strange confession... then explained:  

