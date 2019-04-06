Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump on Friday for his obsession “with being liked.”

“That’s why so many people can’t stand him,” the host of “The Late Show” claimed.

Colbert then picked apart recently uncovered “E-Score” ratings which reportedly revealed how the characteristics most associated with Trump were “aggressive” and “mean.”

“His overall strong negative appeal was 39% compared to a strong positive appeal of just 14%,” he added. “Yeah, that’s not good, the last celebrity to do that badly on an E- Score was syphilis.”