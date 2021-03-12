Donald Trump was the only living former president not to feature in an ad promoting the coronavirus vaccine released this week.

On Thursday, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” pretended to have obtained footage of the original PSA before Trump “was cut out.”

The spoof segment saw Trump ― who came under fire for receiving the shot quietly during his final weeks in the White House ― popping up to say inappropriate things between more hope-filled comments from predecessors Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

It ends with a ding at Eric Trump, son of the one-termer.

Watch the video here:

And see Colbert’s full monologue here: