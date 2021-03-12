ENTERTAINMENT

Donald Trump Finally Added Into That Vaccine Video Starring Ex-Presidents, Ruins It

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" edited Trump into the coronavirus vaccination spot for a spoof bit.

Donald Trump was the only living former president not to feature in an ad promoting the coronavirus vaccine released this week.

On Thursday, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” pretended to have obtained footage of the original PSA before Trump “was cut out.”

The spoof segment saw Trump ― who came under fire for receiving the shot quietly during his final weeks in the White House ― popping up to say inappropriate things between more hope-filled comments from predecessors Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

It ends with a ding at Eric Trump, son of the one-termer.  

Watch the video here:

And see Colbert’s full monologue here:

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert COVID-19 Psa Spoof