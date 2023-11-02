Stephen Colbert Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Crack About His 'Tiny' Parts

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday noted that the Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling soon about a trademark dispute related to a joke about Donald Trump’s penis size.

The case is centered around a California man’s attempt to trademark the phrase “Trump Too Small” for use on T-shirts and such, which stemmed from strange campaign moment in 2016.

Colbert rolled the clip of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), then a Trump rival for the Republican presidential nomination, commenting on Trump’s little hands.

“And you know what they say about men with small hands,” Rubio quipped.

Colbert was ready with an answer.

“Small hands, large chance of driving America to some of its darkest moments since the Civil War,” he said, pausing dramatically before completing his punchline: “to compensate for a tiny penis.”

The audience howled and Colbert responded with a little dance.