“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is among the many people who were horrified by President Donald Trump’s attack on a 75-year-old protester injured by police in Buffalo last week.

The protester, Martin Gugino, is in serious but stable condition with a head injury from the assault. Rather than wish him a quick recovery, Trump on Tuesday claimed without evidence that Gugino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” trying to “scan” and “black out” police communications equipment.

In reality, Gugino is a peace activist and member of the nonviolent Catholic Worker Movement, which aims to help the poor and protests for social justice.

Trump’s tweet inspired Colbert to envision how the president would attack “radical lefty” Jesus Christ.

Check it out in the clip below. His impression of Trump slamming Jesus happens about 10 minutes in: