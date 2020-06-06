Stephen Colbert began Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show” with a swipe at President Donald Trump and his administration’s divisive and violent rhetoric about anti-racism protesters.

The comedian reimagined the acronym TGIF ― often used as shorthand for the expression Thank God It’s Friday ― for the Trump era.

“America made it to the end of another week, so TGIF, which of course now stands for This Government Is Fascist,” said Colbert.

“I’m kidding obviously,” he continued. “It really stands for Tell God I’m Furious.”

Check out Colbert’s full monologue here: