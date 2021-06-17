Colbert Hammers Trump With 'Most Exciting Thing’ From Biden’s Summit With Putin

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday ripped former President Donald Trump with his comedy take on President Joe Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The only thing that was exciting about it is that this time it was not the most demoralizing, nauseating international bootlicking anyone has ever seen,” Colbert joked, referring to that 2018 summit between Trump and Putin.

“The Late Show” host also mocked Biden for getting “a little testy” with CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins at the end of his press conference.

“Wow. That was some strong, ‘Grandpa’s had it with your lip’ energy,” cracked Colbert, before removing his jacket to impersonate the president.

Watch the video here: