“If they’re sad and looking for ways to spend hours on the internet researching arcane and impossible to understand theories, might I suggest nerd culture?” “The Late Show” host said Thursday.

“Join us, it’s great,” the famed “Lord of the Rings” fan explained. “I spend every waking moment I’m not on camera reading J.R.R. Tolkien, or listening to J.R.R. Tolkien, or reading about J.R.R. Tolkien, and taking Tolkien quizzes and reading the Tolkein dictionary.”

“I promise you, just like QAnon, you will sound crazy and your family will beg you to find another outlet for your obsessive-compulsive disorder,” he continued.

But “no one will die.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here: