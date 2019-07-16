Colbert Nails The Real Problem With Trump's Racist Attacks On Democrats

Stephen Colbert returned from two weeks off the air to take on President Donald Trump’s latest racist rant on Twitter.

Trump over the weekend attacked Democratic lawmakers, specifically women of color, telling them to “go back” to their own countries.

“If that strikes you as a little racist, you do not know the meaning of the word ‘little,’” Colbert said.

Trump also claimed the progressive lawmakers shouldn’t tell Americans “how our government is to be run.”

Colbert shot back: “What does he mean they’re telling us how our government is to be run? They’re in Congress. They are our government.”

The “Late Show” host explained that all but one of the lawmakers Trump attacked were born in the United States.

“But here’s the point: Who cares!” Colbert said, adding:

“It is insulting to these women to even have to defend them from these ridiculous racist accusations, and that’s the problem. Even touching on Trump’s obvious racism gets it on you. Also a fair amount of bronzer.”

See his full takedown below:

TONIGHT: We're back from our break but Trump hasn't taken any time off from his role as Racist-In-Chief. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/oBJTilprbm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 16, 2019