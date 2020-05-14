Stephen Colbert Turns Rand Paul Diss Into Grim Campaign Slogan For Trump

Stephen Colbert revealed a savage new campaign slogan for President Donald Trump on Wednesday ― and it came courtesy of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

“The Late Show” host continued to hammer away at Trump and the GOP’s insistence on getting back to business during the coronavirus crisis before health experts say it is safe.

“Republicans are desperate to reopen the economy because if they don’t they’ll have to do the unthinkable: give money to someone other than rich people,” the comedian snapped.

But he saved a more potent shot for the president when he showed a clip of Paul challenging Dr. Anthony Fauci’s expertise at a Senate hearing. As Fauci warned of the potentially grave consequences of rushing Americans back to work and school, Paul told the White House coronavirus task force expert: “I don’t think you’re the end-all.”

“You’re right, he’s not,” Colbert said. “End All is actually Trump’s new campaign slogan.”