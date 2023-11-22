What's Hot

Stephen Colbert Shreds Donald Trump With Just 'A Little Bit Of A Red Flag'

The "Late Show" host highlighted a blunt message from former Trump aides.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday pointed to a new Washington Post article in which 16 former aides to former President Donald Trump sent the blunt message that he must not return to the White House.

“We hear a lot of warnings from a large group of anti-Trump radicals, they’re called people who have worked with him,” cracked the “Late Show” host.”

Their warning was “a little bit of a red flag,” said Colbert.

“It’s like a Hinge profile that says, ‘A funny thing about me is that all my exes testified against me at the sentencing,’” he added.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

