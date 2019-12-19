Colbert Has A Bold Prediction About The Next President’s First Day In Office

Stephen Colbert is about to go on his holiday break, with no more new episodes of the “Late Show” until 2020.

Colbert noted that the new year could see the selection of a new occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as President Donald Trump faces both an impeachment trial in the Senate and a bruising reelection campaign.

Whoever that person is... whenever it happens... Colbert said they’ll face one critical task on their very first day in office:

TONIGHT: Even Trump is getting in the Christmas spirit. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/zq83wBIQyF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 20, 2019