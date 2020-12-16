Colbert Has A Tasty Way For ‘Coward' Republicans To Congratulate Biden In Secret

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday came up with the “perfect” way for Republicans to finally congratulate President-elect Joe Biden over his election win — while avoiding the wrath of President Donald Trump, who continues to falsely claim victory in the vote.

A spoof ad touted a fruit basket from Edible Arrangements — with the fruit positioned to spell out the celebratory message — as the “perfect way for the coward to say congrats because after it’s consumed, there’s no evidence.”

And there’s “no need to worry about President Trump finding out,” the narrator of the fake spot added, “because he has no interest in fruit.”

