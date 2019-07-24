President Donald Trump’s quip about quitting the White House if he earned some positive press coverage got Stephen Colbert all excited on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Speaking at the Turning Point USA summit in Washington, Trump claimed he’d received “the best publicity” before becoming president but was now “dying for my first good story.” He also imagined telling first lady Melania Trump it would be “time to hang it up” if a glowing report was published about him.