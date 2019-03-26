Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump for taking a victory lap after Attorney General William Barr said that the report by special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion with Russia.

“I’ve got to say, being told you’ve not been indicted for betraying your country is a pretty low bar for a victory lap,” Colbert cracked. “If I don’t run anyone over in my car tomorrow, I expect to celebrate with an ice cream cake.”

One of Trump’s celebratory tweets even contained a rhyme about the “Russian collusion delusion.”

That led Colbert to reply with a verse of his own: