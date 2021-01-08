Stephen Colbert Has A Very Good Reason For Not Airing Trump’s Condemnation Of Riot

Stephen Colbert offered a compelling reason for not airing one second of President Donald Trump’s condemnation of his violent supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol this week.

“I’m not gonna show you a word of his video because he doesn’t mean a word of it,” the “Late Show” host said Thursday night. Trump returned to Twitter, after being banned for inciting the rioters, with a video in which he claimed to have been “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.”

Colbert elsewhere on his show went to town on the insurrectionists, naming and shaming several of the violent mob before mocking one woman who was upset at being maced during what she’d described as “a revolution.”

“It’s a revolution and you’re complaining that they maced you?” asked Colbert. “In a real revolution and you lose, they chop your fucking head off.”

Check out Colbert’s full monologue here:

