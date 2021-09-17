Stephen Colbert is offering up a free idea for how Donald Trump can spend his weekend.

The former guy sent a message of support to the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed effort to overturn the results of the election, which he lost.

Now, Trump’s backers are planning a “Justice for J6” rally on Saturday.

“I’m all for justice for the people who attacked the Capitol on January 6,” said Colbert, who has rarely spoken Trump’s name aloud since the election. “Have they locked up the main guy who started the whole thing yet? His name’s on the tip of my tongue ― and it tastes terrible.”

He noted that Trump himself isn’t planning to attend the event, reportedly viewing it as a “setup” that the media will use against him no matter how the event turns out,.

“Yep. He’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t,” Colbert said. “The point is, he can go to hell.”

Colbert’s studio audience erupted.

See that and more in his Thursday night monologue: