Colbert Reveals What's Really Going On In Bizarre Images Of Trump's Royal Visit

The "Late Show" host takes a guess at what's really happening in images of the president with members of the British royal family.

Stephen Colbert is back from his break and ready to over-analyze the latest images out of the U.K., where President Donald Trump is in the middle of a state visit. 

On Monday, Trump met with members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II

Using photos and videos from the events, Colbert took a stab at trying to figure out what was really going on:

