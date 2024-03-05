EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colbert2024 election

Stephen Colbert Responds To Oddest Trump-Russia Moment With Absolutely Filthy Line

The "Late Show" host found the funny in the former president's strange sound.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday seized on a strange moment involving Donald Trump at the former president’s campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the weekend.

“We’re a nation that just recently heard that Saudi Arabia and Russia will …” Trump was telling supporters before he tailed off and made a weird “aaah”-type sound.

“Not entirely sure what’s going on there,” Colbert admitted after playing the footage of the four-times-indicted Republican front-runner.

Then came the zinger: “But apparently he can’t even say the word ‘Russia’ without climaxing.”

Trump has repeatedly sided with Russia and its authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin over U.S. interests, a dynamic that last week was called “really creepy” by former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

