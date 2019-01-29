COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Exposes Trump's Latest News 'Source' That's Even Worse Than Fox

The "Late Show" host says he's figured out the source of the president's latest wild claims about migrants.

Stephen Colbert thinks he’s figured out where President Donald Trump’s latest wild claims about migrants are coming from. 

Trump has claimed repeatedly and without evidence that women have been found bound and gagged at the border

Now some observers believe Trump is describing the fictional movie “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” rather than actual events at the border. 

But the “Late Show” host said Trump might be getting those details from another source entirely:  

