Stephen Colbert’s live monologue blasting President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on “The Late Show” Tuesday included some funny burns.

The host quipped it was so boring, “this speech was like watching paint lie.” He also noted how big a night it was. “Everybody who was anybody who was not indicted was there,” he cracked.

But Colbert saved his most savage dig for when Trump bragged that America has the “hottest economy.” Colbert changed into his voice impression of the president and delivered the line of the night.