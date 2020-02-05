Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” went live after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and he began with a bit of a warning to viewers.

“We just watched what you just watched. We felt what you just felt. We drank what you drank,” he said. “Only now, we’re drunk at work. I hope my boss doesn’t find out!”

Reminding himself that he’s the boss, Colbert took another drink:

“I have a feeling he’s going to be cool with it,” Colbert cracked.

Colbert then tore into Trump’s speech, highlighting some of the biggest lies and flubs as well as his promises, like when he vowed to bring high-speed Internet access to rural America.

“To which Iowa replied, ’That would’ve been handy yesterday,’” Colbert said, referring to the state’s botched caucuses.

But the biggest moment of the speech came at the end when Trump finished and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) literally tore the speech to pieces:

Or, as Colbert put it: “She ripped him a new one.”

Check out his full monologue below: