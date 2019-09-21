Stephen Colbert packed months of his dings against President Donald Trump into one mocking montage for Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

The “best-of” supercut featured “all kinds of highlights from the show’s last year where we talk about the lowlights of our country’s last year,” said Colbert, who aired the segment because he’s headed to the 2019 Emmy Awards, where he’s nominated in the category for Outstanding Variety Talk Series﻿.