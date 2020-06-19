Stephen Colbert Shreds Trump's Supreme Court Gripe With A KKK Zinger

Stephen Colbert did a little dance Thursday after skewering President Donald Trump’s disappointment over losing another Supreme Court case. (See the monologue above.)

Following its ruling earlier this week that LGBTQ workers are protected by federal anti-discrimination law, the court on Thursday turned back the president’s bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA protects undocumented young people brought to the U.S. as children from being deported.

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” the president tweeted.

“Yes, I do,” Colbert replied on “The Late Show.” “They wear black robes and some of your fans have been known to wear the white ones.”

The show stamped the burn a “Ku Klux Ka-Slam,” and the comedian took a mini-victory lap for the joke.