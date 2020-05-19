Stephen Colbert feasted on President Donald Trump’s claim that he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that Trump has touted as a coronavirus treatment but is unproven, unapproved and perhaps deadly.

“Just when you think things can’t get any weirder, Trump cranks it up to 11 and then swallows the knob,” Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” cracked on Monday.

Trump, who said he’s been using the medication as a preventive measure against COVID-19, said he’s “heard a lot of good stories” about it. And that set off Colbert, who unveiled a mock hydroxychloroquine ad with a touch of venom.

Watch it here from the beginning:

The fictional commercial follows a woman picking flowers in a sun-dappled field, and a voice declares in pharma-speak: “If you think hydroxychloroquine might be right for you, don’t ask your doctor ― just ask around. And if you hear some good stories, eat it, eat it you coward.”

Colbert sniped that Trump’s source was “the New England Journal of I Heard It From A Guy.”