Stephen Colbert Trashes Trump With A Joke That's Pure Garbage

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert offered up a blunt observation about this week’s sanitation services.
With a federal holiday on Monday and President Donald Trump set to leave office on Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, Colbert tweeted:
Colbert also spoke about the upcoming transition in his “Late Show” monologue on Monday night, including reports the president was planning to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday, his final full day in office. But those pardons may come with a price: The New York Times reported that people close to Trump were trying to cash in on clemency, charging exorbitant fees to push the White House for pardons.
“Finally, POTUS is running a business that makes money,” Colbert cracked. “He’s calling it The Olive Pardon: When you’re here, you’re a crime family.”
Check out his full monologue below: