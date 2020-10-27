ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Colbert Goes All In On Donald Trump’s ‘Most Appealing Campaign Promise’

"The Late Show" host turned one of the president's boasts back on him.

Stephen Colbert on Monday spotted what he thinks could be President Donald Trump’s “most appealing” promise of his 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump at an earlier rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, had boasted about being popular with truckers.

“You think I could hop into one of them and drive it away?” asked the president. “I’d love to do it. Just drive the hell out of here, just get the hell out of this. I had such a good life, my life was great…”

Colbert had a zinger of a reply:

“Mr. President, I think I speak for many Americans when I say ‘get the truck out of here.’”

Check out Colbert’s monologue here:

