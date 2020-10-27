Stephen Colbert on Monday spotted what he thinks could be President Donald Trump’s “most appealing” promise of his 2020 reelection campaign.
Trump at an earlier rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, had boasted about being popular with truckers.
“You think I could hop into one of them and drive it away?” asked the president. “I’d love to do it. Just drive the hell out of here, just get the hell out of this. I had such a good life, my life was great…”
Colbert had a zinger of a reply:
“Mr. President, I think I speak for many Americans when I say ‘get the truck out of here.’”
Check out Colbert’s monologue here:
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place